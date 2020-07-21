LONDON, ONT. -- A 61-year-old Huron East man is facing another historical offence in connection to an alleged incident that took place in the 1970s.

Last week, Huron OPP charged Cameron Doig with indecent assault on a female after meeting with the alleged victim.

In May of this year, Huron OPP arrested and charged Doig with an historical sexual assault and other sex-related offences.

The alleged incidents took place during the '90s, when the accused was working as a golf professional in Seaforth.

Doig has been released from custody and will appear in court Sept. 28 in Goderich.