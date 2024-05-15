LONDON
London

    • Local players key in Canadian win at Para Ice Hockey Championships

    Canada wins the Para Ice Hockey Championship in Calgary, Alta. on May 12, 2024. (Source: Hockey Canada) Canada wins the Para Ice Hockey Championship in Calgary, Alta. on May 12, 2024. (Source: Hockey Canada)
    Share

    It was a golden Sunday for Canada’s men’s para ice hockey team, as they took home gold at the World Championships.

    For the first time since 2017, Canada defeated the United States in the year end tournament, and claimed gold with a 2-1 victory.

    Local members of the team include Corbyn Smith of Monkton, James Dunn of Wallacetown, and Captain Tyler McGregor from Forest. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News