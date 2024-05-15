Province announces inquests into 8 EMDC deaths

Inquests into the deaths of eight men who were in the care of London’s Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre will be held, the province announced Tuesday.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, regional supervising coroner for West Region's London office announced on Tuesday that inquests will be heard into the deaths of eight men over a nearly four year span who were in the care of the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

Inquests will be heard into the deaths of Clayton Bissonnette, Chase Blanchard, Ronald Jenkins, Raymond Major, James Pigeau, Malcom Ripley, Justin Struthers and Sean Tourand.

The eight deaths occurred between June 2017 and March 2021.

All deaths occurred while in custody at, or after transfer to hospital from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre in London.

According to the news release, inquests into their deaths are mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

Details regarding the date and location of the inquests will be provided at a later date.