LONDON, ONT -- A 23-year-old man is facing several charges including robbery with a weapon, just five days after he was charged in a separate theft crime.

On April 24, Cody Bechely was charged in relation to a theft that occurred in Clinton after several items were taken from the scene of an arson investigation.

He was released pending an upcoming court date. Five later he found himself back in police custody.

Police in Goderich were called to a store on Bayfield after reports of a customer attempting to steal items.

When the suspect was approached by staff he allegedly made a verbal threat and also threatened a staff member with an axe he had found in the store.

When police arrived he allegedly resisted arrest and threatened to harm one of the police officers.

Bechely has now been charged with robbery With a Weapon, Resist Peace Officer, Uttering Threats, Mischief Under $5,000 and Fail to Comply with Probation Order. He remains in custody with an upcoming court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Goderich.