Items stolen from Clinton arson crime scene recovered
Officials have launched an arson investigation regarding an early morning fire that destroyed a family’s home in Clinton. (CTV London).
LONDON, ONT -- Two people are facing charges after police recovered items stolen from an arson crime scene in Clinton.
On Friday March 27, emergency crews were called to a residence on Rattenbury Street for a fire that destroyed the home.
No one was injured in the fire however, three dogs were killed. It was later determined that the fire was a case of arson.
In mid-April police learned that someone had broken into the crime scene and taken several items from the burnt out home.
Following an investigation into the break-in police executed a search warrant at a home on London Road and recovered the items stolen.
A 39-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man are both facing charges in relation to the theft.