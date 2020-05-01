LONDON, ONT -- Two people are facing charges after police recovered items stolen from an arson crime scene in Clinton.

On Friday March 27, emergency crews were called to a residence on Rattenbury Street for a fire that destroyed the home.

No one was injured in the fire however, three dogs were killed. It was later determined that the fire was a case of arson.

In mid-April police learned that someone had broken into the crime scene and taken several items from the burnt out home.

Following an investigation into the break-in police executed a search warrant at a home on London Road and recovered the items stolen.

A 39-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man are both facing charges in relation to the theft.