LONDON, ONT. -- A 22-year-old man is facing several charges after Huron OPP say he was driving at a rate of double the speed limit and had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

Police say the driver was noticed by an officer patrolling Bluewater Highway in Huron County about 7 p.m. Saturday.

The driver was clocked on a radar device going about 160 km/hour in an 80 zone, they say.

The man was pulled over and then taken to the Huron County detachment for breath samples. Two tests showed the man over the legal limit, police say.

The Cambridge man is charged with operation while impaired, blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, dangerous driving and race a motor vehicle.