Go-kart operator charged with having over three times the legal limit
Published Saturday, May 23, 2020 11:41AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, May 23, 2020 11:43AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A 21-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly operating a go-kart while under the influence.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, St. Thomas police stopped the suspect on Centennial Avenue.
Witnesses say the driver was speeding with no lights on and not wearing a helmet, just a cowboy hat.
Police say tests showed the driver had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
He was released with a future court date.