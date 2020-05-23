LONDON, ONT. -- A 21-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly operating a go-kart while under the influence.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, St. Thomas police stopped the suspect on Centennial Avenue.

Witnesses say the driver was speeding with no lights on and not wearing a helmet, just a cowboy hat.

Police say tests showed the driver had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

He was released with a future court date.