ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- St. Thomas Police Service, along with the City of St. Thomas and the CN Police brought down an abandoned building at the edge of Hiawatha Street in St. Thomas Thursday.

Police say in an effort to keep the area safe, the storage shed-like building had to be removed after it became the target of squatters who were repeatedly breaking into the structure.

Police say they had numerous complaints from area neighbours regarding discarded drug paraphernalia, and fires being set inside the building.