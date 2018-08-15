

CTV London





A London man is facing arson charges after a suspicious fire on Wharncliffe Road Tuesday.

Late in the afternoon, a London police officer noticed smoke coming from the ground floor of the apartment building.

The investigation determined that the fire was deliberately set.

No one was hurt, damage is estimated at $100,000.

A 60-yearold London man has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, and arson causing damage to property.

The investigation continues.