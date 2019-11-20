ST. THOMAS, Ont - A string of suspicious fires in St. Thomas appear to have stopped since a man was arrested and charged with two of the fires, say St. Thomas Police.

The fires began in October, with a total of 12 being reported.

Police say the suspect would target areas where loose paper or combustible material had been left such as garbage cans, recycle bins or stacks of paper piled inside apartment complex doors or vestibules.

Following an investigation a 34-year-old man was identified as a suspect and arrested.

Police have charged him in connection with two of the fires, but have noted that the fires appear to have stopped.

Police do not believe there is any further threat to public safety.