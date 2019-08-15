Featured
Photos of suspect in three London pharmacy robberies released
Photos released by police in London, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 show a suspect sought in pharmacy robberies in the city in May and August.
London police are asking for public help to identify a man sought in three pharmacy robberies in the city in recent months.
In each case, police say the man claimed he had a weapon and demanded narcotics before fleeing with stolen medication and/or property before police arrived.
The three incidents all occurred around midday but in different parts of the city:
- 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 26 at 1118 Adelaide Street North
- 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 530 Commissioners Road West
- 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 395 Southdale Road East
Investigators believe that the same man is responsible for all three robberies.
He is described as a male, Caucasian, 30 - 40 years of age, 5’10” - 6’ tall with a heavy build and a full beard. The man was wearing a baseball cap on all three occasions.
No one was injured in any of the robberies.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.