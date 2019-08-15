London police are asking for public help to identify a man sought in three pharmacy robberies in the city in recent months.

In each case, police say the man claimed he had a weapon and demanded narcotics before fleeing with stolen medication and/or property before police arrived.

The three incidents all occurred around midday but in different parts of the city:

11:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 26 at 1118 Adelaide Street North

12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 530 Commissioners Road West

12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 395 Southdale Road East

Investigators believe that the same man is responsible for all three robberies.

He is described as a male, Caucasian, 30 - 40 years of age, 5’10” - 6’ tall with a heavy build and a full beard. The man was wearing a baseball cap on all three occasions.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.