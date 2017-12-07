

CTV London





A 35-year-old London man has been charged in connection to an explosion that rocked a Hamilton Road home earlier this month.

Just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 4, EMS responded to 1335 Hamilton Rd. E. and found a residence on fire.

There was significant structural damage to the front and west side of the home. Everyone was outside of the residence upon arrival.

On Dec. 7, London police executed a search warrant at the home and arrested the 35-year-old suspect.

The man is charged with:

• Possess Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking

• Unlawfully produce Schedule II substance

• Arson/Fire or explosion causing property damage

• Arson/Fire or explosion/disregard for human life x 3