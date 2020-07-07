LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening someone with a knife and resisting arrest.

On Monday afternoon, police say the accused was drinking alcohol outside of a building at Wellington and Horton.

When a man asked him to leave, the suspect allegedly pulled out a folding knife and made some threats.

Police were called and during the subsequent arrest the suspect resisted and attempted to spit on and bite the officers.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police say three knives were located on the suspect.

A 32-year-old London man is charged with resisting arrest, assault with a weapon and fail to comply with a release order.