LONDON, ONT. -- Police have charged a pair of London boys after a handgun was fired into the air Friday night during an altercation.

Police say around 11:35 p.m. Friday, a dispute erupted between the youths and some men at an Admiral Drive variety store.

One of the boys pulled out the gun, fired into the air and fled. No one was hurt.

Police were notified and the suspects were identified from surveillance video.

A 17-year-old boy and and 15-year-old boy were arrested a few hours later.

The 17-year-old faces eight various charges while the 15-year-old has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.