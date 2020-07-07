MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded a 36-year-old woman being held in a St. Thomas police station cell broke her own nose.

The woman was arrested around 8:30 p.m. on June 6 for allegedly being intoxicated in public and transported to the police station.

According to the SIU, video from the cell taken around 10:30 p.m. shows the woman hitting herself in the face, first with her right hand, then again three times with her left hand, at which point her nose began to bleed.

She was transported to hospital and found to have a broken nose.

SIU Director Joseph Martino said in a statement, “Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, which included a review of the cell video recording, I am satisfied that there is patently nothing to investigate as far as the potential criminal liability of any police officer is concerned in connection with the woman’s injury.”

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.