LONDON, ONT. -- London police are searching for a vehicle after a taxi was shot at over the weekend.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the cab driver picked up a fare from an address on Adelaide Street North.

A black four-door sedan pulled alongside the driver’s side of the taxi on Oxford Street East near Clarke Road.

That's when several shots were fired at the cab. No one was hurt.

The sedan continued eastbound on Oxford Street and the taxi stopped at the site of the shooting.

The lone adult male passenger ran from the taxi as the cabbie called police.

Police say there were at least two people inside the black sedan at the time.

The suspect vehicle has tinted windows and a new blue Ontario licence plate.

Call police if you have any information.