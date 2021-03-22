LONDON, ONT. -- A 39-year-old London man is facing several charges after he allegedly brought a replica gun into White Oaks Mall last week.

On Friday afternoon, a security guard noticed the suspect carrying a knife.

When security asked the man to return the knife to his car, the guard noticed a firearm in the man's waistband.

The suspect exited the mall and ran towards Bradley Avenue.

Nobody was hurt.

The suspect was arrested a short time later and police discovered a replica handgun, knife, brass knuckles and numerous small baggies containing suspected cocaine and fentanyl.

The accused is facing various weapons and drug offences.

He will appear in court June 4.