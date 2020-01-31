Man arrested following Stratford hit-and-run crash
A man sought in a hit-and-run crash in Stratford, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 is seen in this image released by the Stratford Police Service.
WINGHAM, ONT. -- A 29-year-old Stratford man in in custody following a serious hit and run in the Festival City.
Stratford police say a man was hit by vehicle behind the 7/11 convenience store on Erie Street around 10 p.m. Thursday night.
The victim was treated for life-threatening injuries, before being sent to Victoria Hospital in London, where his condition has stabilized.
Police put out a suspect description on Twitter Thursday night, looking for a dark-coloured pickup truck with front-end damage.
Police say they arrested a 29-year-old in relation to the hit and run on Friday morning.
He faces several charges, police say.