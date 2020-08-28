Advertisement
Man arrested after he was spotted on video during alleged break-in
London police
LONDON, ONT -- A 20-year-old London man is facing charges after police say he broke into a downtown business early Friday morning.
Police say the man forced his way into a business in the 300-block of Richmond Street about 4:30 a.m.
Officers were notified after he was observed on video surveillance.
Police located the man in the area and arrested him. They say he was carrying break and enter tools and a prohibited knife.
He has been charged with:
- break and enter with intent;
- possession of break-in instrument;
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon;
- and fail to comply with prohibition order.
The man is scheduled to appear in court on November 24.