LONDON, ONT -- A 20-year-old London man is facing charges after police say he broke into a downtown business early Friday morning.

Police say the man forced his way into a business in the 300-block of Richmond Street about 4:30 a.m.

Officers were notified after he was observed on video surveillance.

Police located the man in the area and arrested him. They say he was carrying break and enter tools and a prohibited knife.

He has been charged with:

break and enter with intent;

possession of break-in instrument;

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon;

and fail to comply with prohibition order.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on November 24.