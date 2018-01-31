

CTV London





London police have identified and charged two men after more than 25 vehicles were broken into recently in downtown London.

Police say the break-ins took place between Dec. 26 and Jan. 24 in the downtown core area.

With the information provided by the Crime Analysis Unit, the London Police Community Oriented Response Unit, and Community Foot Patrol Unit began a joint project.

As a result of the investigation, two London men were identified by the COR and CFPU officers and subsequently charged in relation to a number of investigations.

A 29-year-old London man is charged with the following Criminal Code of Canada offences:

-Fail to comply with recognizance;

-Mischief under $5000 x 8;

-Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 x 3;

-Break enter & commit x 3;

-Break enter & theft; and

-Fraud under $5000.

Another 29-year-old London man is charged with break enter and theft and possession of break in instruments.

They are scheduled to appear in court in February in relation to the charges.

The Crime Analysis Unit of the London Police Service detected this pattern using analytical software purchased using a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services. The mapping software can be viewed at this link: https://communitycrimemap.com/?address=London,ON.