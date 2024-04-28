5 people 'narrowly' escape residence during early morning fire

Working smoke alarms and an alert passerby are credited with saving the lives of several people after a fire broke out at a home in the city’s south end early Sunday morning.

According to the London Fire Department, on Sunday morning fire crews attended a residence located at 101 Adelaide Street South for a report of a structure fire.

Five residents of the home “narrowly escaped,” and London fire said an alert passerby in the area and working smoke alarms are credited with helping the occupants to escape.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze, and have since cleared the scene.

The investigation into the fire is complete, and London fire said it was “accidental” in nature.

Damage is currently estimated at approximately $8,000.