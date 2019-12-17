LONDON, ONT. -- A man has been arrested after police say he attempted to sexually assault a teen girl in Brantford Monday.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Paris Road and Henderson Avenue.

When the alleged attempt failed the man fled the area, however police quickly located the suspect and arrested him.

The teen was not injured in the incident.

Police advise that there is no threat to public safety but are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jason Sinning of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-7050 ext. 2265.