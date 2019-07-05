

CTV London





South Bruce OPP say a male is in critical condition after being pulled from the water just off the shores of Southampton, Ont.

Good Samaritans reportedly spotted a small aluminum boat going in circles on Lake Huron shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday and rushed to the scene.

Police say the civilians were able to pull a male from the water and transport him to shore where he was transferred to the care of Bruce County paramedics.

The male was transported to hospital by ambulance where is is listed in critical condition.

Emergency services from Grey and Bruce counties and Saugeen Shores, as well as the Canadian Coast Guard, responded to the scene quickly, and an investigation into what led to the situation is now underway.

South Bruce OPP are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.