London receives almost $1.5M from OLG in quarterly gaming revenue

The city of London has received its quarterly payment for hosting Gateway Casinos.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming corporation paid city hall just under $1.5-million for the second quarter.

London has received more than $3-mllion to the city this fiscal year from OLG.

“As it has for decades in Ontario, land-based gaming continues to serve as a source of good local jobs and generates vital economic activity in the communities that host gaming sites,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “From helping build neighbourhood parks to supporting community programs, proceeds received through the Municipality Contribution Agreement with OLG help make municipalities all across the province better places to live and work.”