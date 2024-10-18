'Bikes for Business' pilot program hopes to empower sustainability and reduce carbon footprint
A new program is hoping to empower sustainability by providing businesses access to a fleet of e-bikes for long-term trials, for free.
"It's really about getting pilot opportunities with businesses that are interested in changing the way that they do business. We've created a fleet of bikes that are specifically tailored to business activities, hauling community, etc. and we have them free for long term rentals for businesses that are interested," explained Andrew McClenaghan, London Bicycle Cafe co-owner.
London Bicycle Café officially launched its Bikes for Business pilot program earlier this month — an initiative funded through the 2024 Desjardins Goodspark Grant in collaboration with Green Economy London, and support from Northern Commerce.
McClenaghan hopes local businesses and organizations can explore how e-bike-based transportation can augment or replace traditional carbon-based delivery and commuting methods.
"Businesses love efficiency. It saves time, it saves money. The key to this is in some scenarios — the bike will be the best tool for that job," continued McClenaghan. "It's not all or nothing, replace your whole car fleet, but there may be scenarios where this makes more sense. We want to help you figure that out."
The Bicycle Cafe in London, Ont. on Oct. 18, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News)
Early pilots of the program include 519Pursuit and Meals on Wheels, both organizations are committed to serving the community’s most vulnerable populations.
"It allows us to reach encampments, which are difficult to get to via vehicle. So now we're out on a cargo bike with our meals, clothing bags, socks, and all of our hot meals and we get them, to the friends as we call them, along the Thames River," explained Rod McDowell, a volunteer with 519Pursuit.
The program hopes businesses and organizations experience firsthand the environmental and operational benefits of e-bike transportation, helping them reduce their carbon footprint.
London Bicycle Café will maintain and store the six e-bike fleet, allowing businesses and organizations to trial these sustainable transportation options over long-term periods.
For more information on the Bikes for Business program, visit their website.
