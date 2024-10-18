Imagine Build gets $25K boost as construction of fourth accessible home begins

Construction of a fourth Imagine Build home is underway on the Oneida Nation of the Thames.

The work coincides with a fundraising road hockey tournament.

“We have members from different organizations and teams, both on reserve and off reserve,” explained Coun. Alizabeth George-Antone. “We have police officers here, EMS, fire, and some house builders here along with the carpenter’s union.”

All proceeds go towards the Imagine Build Project, which has already completed three homes on Oneida thanks to generous philanthropic, corporate and community donations.

As play got underway Friday morning, George-Antone was ecstatic to learn one team had arrived with a $25,000 cheque.

Coun. Alizabeth George-Antone as seen on Oct. 18, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“We had a very generous donation from General Dynamics today, and we're really happy and excited about that.”

“We always say it doesn't take a lot to help us, it just takes a little bit of collective effort from everybody,” added Imagine Build committee member Jade Doxtator. “A little bit goes a long way when everybody steps up to help.”

George-Antone said the funds assist with extra building costs many non-residents overlook.

She pointed to the challenges of securing a traditional mortgage along with the higher costs of connecting to services.

Doxtator is hopeful the sight of the first Imagine Build homes will help break down housing barriers.

“I think what it does is it shows the community that this is possible. And some of that grew up on the community, you kind of get used to those false promises, like hearing what can be done. You never really get to see that come to fruition. So, I think now starting with one home, and then now showing the community we can expand to three, I think that really gets the inspiration going on to get people thinking, ‘Why does it have to stop at four or five [homes]?’”

Jade Doxtator as seen on Oct. 18, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)