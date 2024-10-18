LONDON
London

    • Expect traffic delays in the city’s east end next week

    CN Rail crossing at Highbury Avenue and Florence Street on Oct. 18, 2024. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London) CN Rail crossing at Highbury Avenue and Florence Street on Oct. 18, 2024. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)
    Major traffic issues are expected in east London next week.

    Starting Monday morning, Highbury Avenue will shut down at Florence Street so CN Rail crews can repair the tracks.

    All vehicles and pedestrians will be detoured.

    The closure is expected to last until Friday afternoon.

