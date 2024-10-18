LONDON
London

St. Thomas needs a new city manager

Michael Bradley (Source: City of Brantford) Michael Bradley (Source: City of Brantford)
Share

After just six months on the job, the city manager for St. Thomas has announced his resignation.

Hired in April, Michael Bradley has now accepted a position in his hometown of Brantford as the Chief Administrative Officer.

“On behalf of city council and city administration, I want to thank Michael for his public service to our community over the last six months as we continue to grow, innovate, and modernize as an organization. We wish Michael all the best with his new role and know he will continue to provide great leadership at the City of Brantford," said Mayor Joe Preston.

Bradley said, "I have fully enjoyed my time here in this amazing City, and while this decision was not made lightly, I look forward to returning to my home community in Brantford."

Bradley was hired to fill the vacancy left by Sandra Datars Bere, who was hired as the city manager for London in May.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Homelessness is not stopping this Halifax man from running for mayor

With a crowded field of 16 candidates vying to be Halifax's next mayor, candidates have not always found it easy to stand out. But one thing sets Andrew Goodsell apart and makes him uniquely positioned to comment on a central campaign issue: he is living rough in a tent in the city's south end.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Montreal

Winnipeg

Edmonton

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News