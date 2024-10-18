St. Thomas needs a new city manager
After just six months on the job, the city manager for St. Thomas has announced his resignation.
Hired in April, Michael Bradley has now accepted a position in his hometown of Brantford as the Chief Administrative Officer.
“On behalf of city council and city administration, I want to thank Michael for his public service to our community over the last six months as we continue to grow, innovate, and modernize as an organization. We wish Michael all the best with his new role and know he will continue to provide great leadership at the City of Brantford," said Mayor Joe Preston.
Bradley said, "I have fully enjoyed my time here in this amazing City, and while this decision was not made lightly, I look forward to returning to my home community in Brantford."
Bradley was hired to fill the vacancy left by Sandra Datars Bere, who was hired as the city manager for London in May.
