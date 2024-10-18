Nuclear Waste Series: Each vote matters as nuclear waste referendum nears

Starting on Monday, South Bruce residents finally get to start voting on whether they want their community to become home to Canada's first permanent nuclear waste storage facility.

"It's not something that we're just hoping will come true. Like if we say yes, the municipality will say yes. And it's kind of exciting to know that we're voting on something that will actually happen or not happen," said Teeswater resident and member of South Bruce Proud-Wiling to Listen Sheila Whytock, who will be voting ‘yes.’

It's been over a decade of discussion over the pros and cons of the $26 billion project that would see 6.1 million radioactive used nuclear fuel bundles, permanently entombed in an underground facility under 1,500 acres of farmers’ fields and forests, north of Teeswater.

The community of Ignace in northern Ontario has already put their name forward as a willing host for the project, now it's South Bruce's turn.

"Is this a fit for South Bruce? Does this fit the description of economic development that we're looking for, to bring us to that next level, to hold the same level of service we have here, and compete with our neighbours," said Municipality of South Bruce Mayor Mark Goetz.

In May, South Bruce signed a hosting agreement with the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) that would see the community paid $418 million over 138 years, if they are selected to host the project.

"it's just an experiment and it's not fair to put it on a small community like that and dangling money in front of them," said Teeswater area farmer and member of Protect our Waterways-No Nuclear Waste Anja Van der Vlies, who will be voting ‘no.’

The Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON), whose territory the proposed project falls within, will also get a say over whether the project moves forward or not.

In January 2020, 1,232 members of SON voted down a plan to bury Ontario's low and intermediate level nuclear waste within two kilometres of Lake Huron.

A date for a SON community vote on the South Bruce plan has not yet been set and isn't likely to happen before the end of this year, say SON leaders.

"Their decision will be as important as our decision, and I'm going to respect that. They will make their decision when they are ready to make their decision, and I'll respect whatever that decision is," said Goetz.

A record setting 59 per cent of South Bruce residents turned out for the last municipal election in 2022. Goetz says at least 50 per cent of the current 4,311 registered voters need to turn out between Oct. 21 and 28, to make the nuclear waste referendum binding. If less than 50 per cent of voters cast a ballot, South Bruce council will decide if the community is a willing host or not.

"This whole referendum is absolutely meaningless if we don't have more than 50 per cent turnout. If we don't have over 50 per cent turnout, our councilors will make this decision on our behalf, and these councilors have all already approved this hosting agreement, so we know which side of the fence they're on," said a Teeswater area farmer and member of Protect our Waterways-No Nuclear Waste, who will be voting ‘no.’

"I'm hoping that there will be a large showing at the polls and I'm hoping that the community is the one that decides this. Should that not happen, council is prepared to make the decision," said Goetz.

"It's just really important that people get out and vote. That we have a strong showing and that we have a strong mandate one way or the other, and we can put this decision behind us and get on with it," said Mildmay area resident and member of South Bruce Proud-Willing to Listen Tony Zettel, who is voting ‘yes.’

"It's just the big elephant in the room, and I really hope that this referendum will provide clarity. Also, that the people that I did talk to who say they're opposed then make that aware when you vote, and don't think it's a done deal because it's not a done deal," said Van der Vlies.

Despite no referendum date set for SON members, the NWMO said they "anticipate" announcing a site to permanently house Canada's used nuclear fuel by the end of 2024.

Voting in South Bruce opens at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, and ends at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.

Referendum results are expected on the night of Oct. 28, a result that will likely change South Bruce and surrounding area forever.

More voting information is available here.