    Arson suspect arrested in Wednesday's OEV fire

    Damage is estimated at $250,000 and one person has been arrested after a suspicious fire in Old East Village.

    Fire broke out Wednesday at 737 Dundas St. — the same building where police are already investigating an $800,000 arson from Sept. 5.

    In Wednesday's fire, a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson causing damage to property and break enter and commit arson.

    Police are still looking for a suspect from the Sept. 5 fire.

