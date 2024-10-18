Teen arrested following south-end robbery, police seek two more suspects

A robbery investigation by London police has resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old boy.

Police say on Oct. 11, two teenagers were walking on Osgoode Drive, near Willow Lane, when they were confronted by three unknown teenaged boys on bikes.

According to police, one of the three suspects was wearing a mask and had a knife.

The suspect allegedly robbed the two teens and threatened them. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 14, one of the suspects, a 14 year old who cannot be identified, was charged with:

Two counts of armed robbery

Disguise with intent

Uttering threats/death or bodily harm

Fail to comply with release order

The two additional suspect males have not been identified and are described as:

Male, white, approximately 17 years of age, between 5’9” – 6’0”, with curly blond or red hair and facial hair, approximately 150 lbs. He was wearing a pink or purple hooded sweatshirt with a white shark logo on the hood. He was operating a black BMX-type bike. Male, white, approximately 17 years of age, 5’9”, approximately 160 lbs., with short black or brown hair. He was wearing all black clothing, described as a “track suit.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident or the identity of the two unknown suspects is asked to call the London Police Service.