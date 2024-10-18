Serious collision in West Perth, Air Ornge on the scene
Perth OPP called Air Ornge to the site of a serious collision on Perth Line 55 Friday afternoon.
The road was closed between Road 179 and Road 180, and Livingston Line was closed from Line 55 to Walton Road while police investigated.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area, however the roads have since reopened.
