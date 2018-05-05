

London, CTV London





The London Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 40 year-old Benjamin Clark of London.

Benjamin is described as a Caucasian male, 5’7”, 100 lbs., brown eyes, short brown hair.

Benjamin was last seen walking in the area of Quebec St. and Elias St.

Benjamin’s family and the London Police Service are concerned for his welfare and are looking to speak with him.