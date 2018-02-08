

CTV London





London police are looking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a cyclist was killed as a result of a hit-and-run crash.

Tae-Khun (Thomas)Ha, 85, was westbound on Dundas Street near Hale Street about 5:45 p.m. on Jan, 2 when he was struck. He died on Jan. 7.

Police say the vehicle is a 2011 to 2016 white Dodge Journey and it would have received damage to the passenger side in the headlight area.

The vehicle was last seen travelling north on Highbury Avenue from Dundas Street.

“There is someone out there who knows who was driving that vehicle,” said Sgt. Sean Harding of the traffic management unit. “There is a family grieving, not knowing what happened here. We want to give this man’s family some sense of closure.”

Cycling advocates held a memorial ride for Ha following his death.

Anyone who has any information in regards to this incident or suspect vehicle is asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5680 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.londoncrimestoppers.com.