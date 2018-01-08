

CTV London





An 85-year-old man who was the victim of a hit and run has passed away as result of his injuries.

Tae-Khun Ha, also known as Thomas Ha, was struck on Tuesday January 2nd in the area of Dundas and Hale Street.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

Ha was taken to hospital in critical condition and Sunday evening police announced he had passed away.

Police are still looking for the suspect driver in this case and are asking anyone with any information to come forward.