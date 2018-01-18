

London police now have a suspect vehicle description in a hit-and-run case that killed an 85-year-old cyclist.

Tae-Khun (Thomas)Ha was westbound on Dundas Street near Hale Street about 5:45 p.m. on January 2 when he was struck and killed.

Police say the vehicle is a 2011 to 2016 white Dodge Journey and it would have received damage to the passenger side in the headlight area.

The vehicle was last seen travelling north on Highbury Avenue from Dundas Street.

Cycling advocates held a memorial ride for Ha on Monday night.

Members of the Traffic Management Unit continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has any information to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5680 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.londoncrimestoppers.com.