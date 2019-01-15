

Brent Lale, CTV London





Hockey playing cousins Julia and Nicole Gosling arrived back in London, Ont. at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning with their gold medals around their necks.

The London Devilettes teammates were members of Canada’s Under 18 squad who beat the Americans to win their first gold medal in five years.

The young ladies are feeling excited, but a bit jet lagged returning from Japan where there is a 14 hour time difference.