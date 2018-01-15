

CTV London





A memorial ride is being held Monday evening to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

Tae-Khun (Thomas) Ha, 85, was riding in the area of Dundas Street and Hale Street on January 2nd when he was hit by a vehicle that failed to remain on the scene.

Ha later died of his injuries in hospital on January 7th. Police are still searching for the driver.

Cycling advocates have organized a memorial ride for Ha Monday night.

The ride is set to begin at 6:45 p.m. at 521 Burbook Place (London Brewers Co-op).

There will be a minute of silence at the site of the collision.