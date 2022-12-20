London, Ont. likely to see white Christmas with snowstorm on horizon

A woman walks along a tree-lined path during a heavy snowstorm that hit the region, in London, Ontario, Thursday, January 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley A woman walks along a tree-lined path during a heavy snowstorm that hit the region, in London, Ontario, Thursday, January 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver