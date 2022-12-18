Will London, Ont. see a white Christmas this year?

With one week left to go until Santa Claus himself stops in the Forest City, many Londoners are probably wondering whether they’ll see a white Christmas this year.

According to a tweet from ECCC Weather Ontario, the probability of a white Christmas in major Ontario cities is calculated from 67 years worth of climate data analyzing snowfall records from 1955 to 2021.

So will London see a snowy Christmas this year?

According to meteorologists, there is a 66 per cent chance the Forest City will have a white Christmas on Dec. 25.

Looking back at historical data, from 1960 to 1984 London had an 80 per cent chance of snow cover on Dec. 25. Between 1997 and 2021, that probability dropped to 48 per cent.

How did other major Ontario cities fare?

Kenora tops the chart with a whopping 100 per cent chance of a white Christmas, while Toronto and the GTA have a 51 per cent chance. Ottawa has a 79 per cent likelihood, while Windsor has the least likelihood of a white Christmas, with only a 43 per cent chance.

— With files from CTV News.ca’s Megan DeLaire