MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A London man sought in connection with a fire at an abandoned multi-unit house has been arrested, police say.

The 36-year-old had been charged by warrant with arson with disregard for human life and two counts of arson causing damage to property.

The suspicious fire at Adelaide and Nelson streets on June 7, caused nearly $70,000 in damage.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and it was quickly extinguished. Onlookers described a small explosion at the back of the building before the fire broke out.

Police say the man was arrested on June 19 as a result of a tip from the public, and say they are thankful for the information.

He was being held in custody pending a future court date.