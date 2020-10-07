LONDON, ONT -- A London teenager was caught shortly after breaking into a pizza parlour and stealing cash, plus pizza, police say.

A London police officer was flagged down by a citizen who said a youth had entered Cousin Vinny's at 425 Richmond St. about 8 a.m. Wednesday and was seen carrying pizza.

A description of the suspect was provided to police and a 17-year-old was arrested.

Police say they found cash on him and a review of video from the area also determined the teen had taken a cash register.

The male cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The owner of the pizza parlour tells CTV News this is the second time he has had a break-in in the last three months.