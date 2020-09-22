LONDON, ONT. -- A London grandfather is looking forward to sharing a $50,000 windfall with family after winning Instant Crossword.

Shiri Chand, 68, let the clerk at Harry’s Mini Mart on Dundas Street in London pick this ticket for him.

“When I saw that I had uncovered 11 words, I went with one of my sons to the store to validate the ticket."

“I was very excited – this is my first big win!”

He plans to buy a house and help his kids.

“I want all my children to have a fair share,” says Chand.

“They can help themselves and others, and take care of me when it is time,” he says.