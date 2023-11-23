London Fire Department says goodbye to Captain Chris Bruinink

The London Fire Department said goodbye to one of its own Thursday.

Uniformed colleagues joined the family of Capt. Chris Bruinink in paying final respects to the veteran firefighter who passed away Nov. 13.

“I’ve seen the man save a lot of lives,” said long-time colleague and close personal friend Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger.

Mosburger was among several hundred in uniform from across southern Ontario, along with family and friends, at the service for Capt. Bruinink. Mosburger described his friend as an “incredible individual.”

“I was hired in 1999. He was hired in 2001,” said Mosburger. “Chris and I spent almost ten years on engine one running a lot of calls downtown. It got to a point where we didn’t even have to think about what each other was doing, we already knew.”

Capt. Bruinink died of colon cancer, believed to have been contracted through his work as a firefighter. London Professional Firefighters Association President Jason Timlick said he was instrumental in workplace health and safety initiatives.

Pallbearers in uniform carried the casket of Capt. Chris Bruinink on Nov. 23, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

“He helped put in safety measures to protect all firefighters across London, across Ontario. Tragically, he developed cancer that led to his death in the line of duty,” said Timlick.

Earlier in the day, a firefighter procession led by a London Police Service escort made its way along Wonderland Road to the church service. Members of the public paid their respects along the route, along with those in uniform.

Retired London Fire Capt. Timothy Knight stood at Wonderland Road and Oxford Street, saluting the procession as it passed by.

“He’s just a fellow brother. It’s what we do. We are a family, we always will be a family, right to the end unfortunately in this case,” said Capt. Knight.

There will be one more opportunity for members of the public to pay tribute to Capt. Bruinink.

His family will flick the switch to turn the lights on at the Lighting of the Lights Friday Night at Victoria Park, kicking off the holiday season in Capt. Bruinink’s honour.