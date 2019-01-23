

CTV London





Dr. Harvey Christopher Hyson has been found guilty of professional misconduct and had his license to practice revoked immediately.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario released the decision Wednesday.

Attorney for the CPSO, Simmy Dhamrait, said in a statement, "Dr. Hyson tried to exploit and take advantage of someone he believed was a 16-year-old girl solely for his sexual gratification. Dr. Hyson continued to communicate with this person he believed to be a young girl and proceeded to persistently and actively pursue this person."

The hearing was told an undercover officer with London police was posing on Craigslist as a 'sweet and petite young girl' in April 2012.

Hyson reportedly responded to the advertisement, then continued to exchange emails with the officer posing as a 16-year-old named Janice, from personal IP addresses, as well as those belonging to the London Health Sciences Centre and Western University.

After several days, he allegedly agreed to meet and pay $300 for sex, but was instead arrested in his car approaching the meeting location with the agreed upon cash.

Dhamrait added, "The College submits that his behaviour was reprehensible, he sought to exploit this person he believed to be a young girl and he sought to do so for his own sexual gratification. This is a case that erodes public confidence in the medical profession and warrants revocation."

In addition to losing his license, Hyson was fined $6,000 and reprimanded by the disciplinary committee.