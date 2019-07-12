

CTV London





Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean are just a couple of the big names at this year's Boots and Hearts festival, and now a local musician can say his name is associated with the festival as well.

Warren Hargraves of London, Ont. along with two other Canadian hopefuls will be taking part in the Boots and Hearts 2019 Emerging Artist Showcase.

Hargraves is competing as a Chevy Music Wildcard finalist with a shot at the grand prize valued at $25,000.

If he wins he will get a trip to Nashville, a professional songwriting session, professional photoshoot and a single release with Warner Music Canada.

Fans can vote for him by visiting https://bootsandhearts.com/showcase.

Voting for the wildcard finalist will be live until July 26.