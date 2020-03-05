Listowel, Ont. man sentenced for sexually assaulting niece
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 2:38PM EST
WINGHAM, ONT. -- A 40-year-old man from Listowel has been sentenced to five months in jail for sexually assaulting his own niece.
A publication ban protects the identity of the man and the victim.
The incident happened last fall.
The 16-year-old victim and her 12-year-old sister were at their uncle’s home in Listowel, when he sexually touched his 16-year-old niece.
The man pleaded guilty in December.
He was sentenced to a little over five months in jail, two years of probation, and will be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.