

The Canadian Press





Atlantic salmon strips sold in Ontario and Quebec have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Dom Reserve brand of Atlantic salmon strips -- hot smoked cracked black pepper -- should be thrown out or returned to the store where purchased.

The agency says the food may not look or smell spoiled, but listeria-contaminated food can still make people sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Consumers should call their doctor if they think they've become sick from a recalled product.