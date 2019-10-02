

CTV London





The London Health Sciences Centre has confirmed that it will be closing 11 surgical beds in the Burns and Plastics Unit as part of a cost savings measure.

The hospital says the closure of the beds at the Victoria Hospital campus is part of a three-year financial recovery strategy.

In June LHSC revealed that they would be ending the year with a $24-million budget deficit.

Shortly after that announcement the hospital revealed it would need to drastically slash staff hours as part of a plan to deal with the deficit.

The closing of the beds is the latest in the efforts to get back into the black moving forward.

In a statement released to CTV London Julie Trpkovski, Vice President of Clinical Services says, “We are confident our surgical volumes including burns and plastics can be managed effectively by reducing the number of beds across the surgical units without impact to safe patient care. We anticipate minimal impact to staff as a result of this change.”

At the time of the budget revelations all departments were asked to identify saving strategies equal to upwards of 2.5 per cent of the hospital's $1.2-billion budget.

The hospital says the deficit is not the result of any one funding cut but rather the result of chronic underfunding over many years.