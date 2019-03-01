

CTV London





Fifteen people were arrested and six are now facing charges after OPP conducted a sweep of downtown Simcoe, Ont., seizing fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and cash.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a Victoria Street address, recovering illicit drugs and laying more than a dozen charges.

Among the charges laid are: possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failing to comply with recognizance and fail to comply with probation order.

One woman and five men are among those charged, ranging in age from 22 to 65 years old, all residents of Norfolk or Haldimand County.

All are scheduled to appear in the Simcoe courts at a later date.